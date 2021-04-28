This Flashlight Acts As A Compass And Lantern And It’s 25% Off

Whether you like to camp or you just want to feel safe driving in your car at night, a good flashlight is always a great tool to have on hand.

Right now, the DanForce G1 PRO: The World’s First Modular Flashlight Kit is on sale for $89 down from $119, which is a 25-percent discount. Not only will you always be prepared in the case of an emergency, but you’ll also have an entire kit that will make you feel secure no matter what happens.

This flashlight offers 1,080-lumens, which is a lot of brightness at your disposal. If you’re wondering exactly how bright that is, know that this compact light can illuminate up to a 1,000-foot range. Not only was it fully funded on Kickstarter, but it’s also got 4.6/5 stars on Amazon.

“If you are looking for a flashlight kit for your emergency package this is it,” wrote one happy reviewer. “It can recharge your phone as well as provide light in many different options. Great customer service and product quality.”

In addition to its incredible brightness, it has a 10-hour battery life, so you never have to worry about it going dead from basic usage. It also has a built-in power bank, so it can be used to charge your phone or other electronics as well. The flashlight can also act as a lantern and a compass, which makes it a great option to use as a shooting or hunting light. It’s super impact resistant as well, and could even be used to smash a window in the case of an emergency. It comes with red and green lenses, lantern and bike mount attachments, a USB charger, a carrying case and carabiner, a tactical holster, and even a snap-off cord and safety rope.

Never feel like you’re unprepared in the case of an emergency again. Right now, the DanForce G1 PRO: The World’s First Modular Flashlight Kit is on sale for 25-percent off.

Prices subject to change.

