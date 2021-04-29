Sen. Tim Scott Responds To Racist Attacks: ‘They Are Literally Attacking The Color Of My Skin’

Republican South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott slammed “the intolerance [that] so often comes from the left” during a Monday “Fox and Friends” appearance.

After Scott delivered the Republican rebuttal to President Joe Biden’s address to Congress, many left-wing Twitter users called him “Uncle Tim,” causing the term to trend on the social media site.

Scott argued that the racist language he is subject to is due to the desire of “those who speak about ending discrimination … to end it by more discrimination.” (RELATED: ‘Uncle Tim’ Trends On Twitter Overnight Following Republican Senator’s Rebuttal. Company Says It Will Block It.)

“Look at COVID tactics. The COVID package itself discriminated against white farmers. We had the Pickford settlements in the early 90s: black farmers would not be treated fairly by the federal government, now we are going to reverse that and discriminate against white farmers,” Scott said.

“Did we not learn the lesson the first time around? It has been an amazing morning with so many good people calling. They have doubled down. They are not going to attack my policies. They are literally attacking the color of my skin. You cannot step out of your lane according to the liberal elite left,” Scott continued.

Scott remained hopeful, however.

“Racism and discrimination are still real, but it is being pushed further and further into a smaller corner in our nation,” he said. “We should celebrate progress being made by black folks and white folks working together, Hispanics and Asians coming together.”

“If you want to be any American the door is wide open, to add value to who we are, to not be part of destructive conversations that belittle individuals. I agree with the vice president on one thing. The internal struggle we see in our nation oftentimes led by the left is a problem, a problem we can solve together. The American family is bigger than that. We should act like it,” he added.