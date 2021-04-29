EXCLUSIVE: Over 1,000 US Bound Migrants Living On The Streets Of Tijuana, Mexico

The Daily Caller’s Jorge Ventura visited a migrant camp in Tijuana, Mexico to give an exclusive look into the inside the gathering.

More than 1,000 migrants are living in the makeshift camp and told Ventura they want to seek asylum in the U.S. but have not been allowed to enter. The facility has been open for approximately three months.

Businesses located just across the street told Ventura the overwhelming migrant presence was affecting their business and that they’ve essentially lost all customers who don’t want to venture to the area due to the migrants.

Ventura reported that there were more than 500 tents at the camp.



Locals from Tijuana and San Diego visit the camp often to drop off supplies, with video showing migrants lining up behind a truck distributing food.

However, the encampment continues to grow with no end in sight, locals told Ventura. (RELATED: ‘No Basis … To Seek Asylum’: Sen. Cotton Says Migrants Aren’t Victims Of Persecution But Responding To Biden Invitation)

Asylum claims are only considered valid if a migrant can prove their life and freedom are threatened due to their race, religion, nationality, membership in a particular social group or political opinion.

