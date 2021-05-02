Texas Gov. Greg Abbott Suggests Illegal Border Migrants Coming From China ‘Could Be Espionage’

Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott on Sunday suggested that some of the migrants illegally entering the southern border could be spies from China and Iran.

“Could be espionage,” Abbott said when asked by Fox News host Maria Bartiromo about border migrants allegedly coming from China.

WATCH:

“There again, this shows the danger of the [President Joe] Biden administration not doing anything because we need to debunk if there’s anybody out there who thinks that these are still just people coming from Mexico or Central America coming here to engage in agriculture, something like that, they’re forgetting about the people from China, from Iran, from terrorist-based nations,” Abbott told “Sunday Morning Futures.” (RELATED: ‘Like The Wild, Wild West’: Texas Mayor Says ‘Southern Border Is Not Under Control. It’s A Mad House’)

Bartiromo claimed that a border guard had told her that “they apprehended a group from China, and the group from China told them that they paid $50,000 a head — and by the way these were scientists and doctors and engineers from China. You have to ask why the [Chinese Communist Party] is sending these people to the border, obviously they don’t want to be noticed, what are they doing when they get here?”

Abbott also said the Biden administration “is doing nothing to stop” a border crisis that continues to see migrants sneak across the border without necessarily fearing deportation. He said the cost of this crisis includes “the health care cost, the education cost, the law enforcement cost, all these other costs that will be incurred not just by Texas but by all of these other states that the gangs and the human traffickers eventually go to.”

Fox Nation host Lara Logan has claimed that “the [Biden] administration uses taxpayer dollars — your money, my money — every taxpayer in America. When they use their funds to transport these kids all over the country and send them into different markets, different areas first to live in for the cartels, different markets for sex trafficking and other cartel activity.” (RELATED: ‘We Should Be Stopping This’: Mark Morgan Says Biden Border Policy Is Empowering Cartels, Border Smuggling)

Republican Texas Sen. John Cornyn said March 14 that Mexican cartels are making huge profits from human smuggling during the current border crisis, with rates going as high as $15,000 for people coming from Europe or the Middle East.

Biden’s eight-year path to citizenship plan would allow all illegal immigrants living in the U.S. as of Jan. 1, 2021 to achieve temporary legal status in five years and to apply for citizenship after an additional three years.