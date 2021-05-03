Bill And Melinda Gates Are Getting Divorced

Bill Gates announced on Twitter Monday that he and his wife, Melinda Gates, were filing for divorce.

Bill and Melinda Gates had been married for 27 years and have three children together.

“After a great deal of thought and a lot of work on our relationship, we have made the decision to end our marriage,” Gates tweeted. “Over the last 27 years, we have raised three incredible children and built a foundation that works all over the world to enable all people to lead healthy, productive lives.”

“We continue to share a belief in that mission and will continue our work together at the foundation, but we no longer believe we can grow together as a couple in this next phase of our lives,” Gates added.

Bill Gates is the co-founder and former CEO of technology giant Microsoft and has a net worth of approximately $130 billion, according to Forbes.

Bill and Melinda Gates, along with Warren Buffett, are co-creators of the Giving Pledge, a “movement of philanthropists who commit to giving the majority of their wealth to philanthropy or charitable causes, either during their lifetimes or in their wills.”

The couple met at Microsoft, where Melinda was a marketing manager, according to CNBC. Financial details of the divorce have not yet been released. (RELATED: Bill Gates Predicts Things Will Be ‘Pretty Normal’ This Fall)

“We ask for space and privacy for our family as we begin to navigate this new life,” Gates tweeted.