‘Never Back Down, Never Apologize’: Joe Concha Warns Bowing To The Woke Mob Is ‘Signing Your Own Execution’

Joe Concha warned Monday that bowing a knee to the “woke mob” was no different than “signing your own execution.”

Concha joined Fox News host Harris Faulkner on “The Faulkner Focus” to discuss Democratic strategist James Carville’s claims that focusing on “wokeness” — and ignoring the way that average voters actually think and speak — could cost the Democratic Party going into the 2022 midterm elections. (RELATED: ‘The Stakes Are Far Too High’: Joe Concha Calls For NBC’s Lester Holt To Apologize For Edited Ma’Khia Bryant 911 Call)

WATCH:

“Wow, James Carville has a lot of fire for his own Democrats right now,” Faulkner said after playing a clip of the Democratic strategist from a few days earlier.

“He sees the polls that I see, Harris. A recent Harvard-Harris poll talked about how 64% see cancel culture that stems from wokeness as a threat to their freedom, while 54% say they are very concerned they could be fired if they express the wrong opinion on social media and it’s discovered by, say, their co-workers,” Concha replied.

“Think how close the last election was. Georgia, Arizona, Wisconsin, all within 1 percentage point. I think in two cases 10,000 or 12,000 votes that decided those states. If those states go in the other direction you may have a different president right now,” Concha continued. “And James Carville is saying that, you want to appeal to the left go ahead. It was independents and primarily those that are maybe even center right that may have helped put Joe Biden into the Oval Office and they can take him right back out if they see a party that’s gone so far left they don’t even recognize it anymore.”

Faulkner pivoted to address the “woke folk” directly, saying that their strategy for winning appeared to be to simply shut down anyone who didn’t agree or, at the very least, silently go along.

“What should be the response to that? There has to be a way for winning in response to that,” Faulkner turned the question to Concha.

“Never back down, never apologize when the mob comes for you, because then you’re basically signing your own execution Harris. I think that’s it, in the end you can’t back down,” Concha said, noting that even some one the left like Carville and comedian Bill Maher had begun to call out what concerned them. “Don’t back down, go forward and never apologize.”