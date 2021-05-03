‘Steel Magnolias’ Star Olympia Dukakis Dies At 89

Actress Olympia Dukakis died Saturday at the age of 89, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Dukakis’ brother confirmed the actress died in New York City, the outlet reported.

“My beloved sister, Olympia Dukakis, passed away this morning in New York City,” her brother announced on Facebook, as noted by the outlet. “After many months of failing health she is finally at peace and with her [husband] Louis.” (RELATED: Singer Shock G Dies At The Age Of 57)

Dukakis was most known for her role as Clairee Belcher in “Steel Magnolias.” The actress also received an Oscar for her role in “Moonstruck.”

Cher, who starred alongside Dukakis in “Moonstruck” shared a tribute to the actress on social media.

Olympia Dukakis Was an Amazing,Academy Award Winning Actress.Olympia Played My Mom In Moonstruck,& Even Though Her Part was

“Olympia Dukakis Was an Amazing, Academy Award Winning Actress.Olympia Played My Mom In Moonstruck, & Even Though Her Part was That Of a Suffering Wife, We [laughed] ALL The Time,” Cher wrote on Twitter. “She Would Tell Me How MUCH She Loved Louis, Her ‘Handsome Talented,Husband.’ I Talked To Her 3Wks Ago. Rip Dear One.”

Dukakis also starred in films such as “The Rehearsal,” “The Cemetery Club,” “Mighty Aphrodite,” “Jesus, Mary And Joey” and “The Infiltrator.”