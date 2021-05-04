Adam Sandler Sets The Record Straight On Being Turned Away From IHOP

Actor Adam Sandler finally broke his silence on the now infamous IHOP incident on social media Monday.

“For the record, I only left the IHOP because the nice woman told me the all-you-can-eat deal didn’t apply to the milkshakes,” Sandler tweeted.

For the record, I only left the IHOP because the nice woman told me the all-you-can-eat deal didn’t apply to the milkshakes. — Adam Sandler (@AdamSandler) May 4, 2021

An IHOP hostess accidentally turned away actor Adam Sandler after she didn’t recognize who he was. (RELATED: IHOP Worker Doesn’t Recognize Adam Sandler, Turns Him Away)

TikTok user Dayanna Rodas shared footage of the experience and it went viral. Rodas apparently told a slightly disguised Sandler that there was a 30 minute wait. In the video, which now has over 11 million views, the actor then turns around and walks out.

“Not realizing its Adam Sandler and telling him its a 30min wait and him ofc leaving bc hes not going to wait 30mins for IHOP,” Rodas wrote on top of the security footage she shared.

“Pleaseee come back,” she captioned the video on TikTok.

I have a feeling Sandler will not be coming back to this IHOP, although it would make for a great story. His joke about the milkshakes is classic Sandler humor and I’m glad he at least acknowledged the funny moment.