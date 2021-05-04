‘Boojahideen’: Second ‘Boogaloo Boi’ Pleads Guilty After Selling Weapons To Undercover Agent Posing As Hamas

A Minnesota man pleaded guilty Tuesday to conspiring with what he thought was Hamas, a designated terrorist organization, to provide material support and resources for use against Israeli and the U.S. military units overseas.

Michael Solomon, 31, of New Brighton, Minnesota became the second member of the “Boogaloo Bois,” a heavily armed radical group supporting “anti-governmental sentiments,” to plead guilty in the case of attempt to conspire with the foreign terrorist group, according to a press release by the Department of Justice.

DOJ says “Boogaloo Bois” member Michael Solomon pleaded guilty today to conspiracy to provide material support & resources – namely property, services & weapons – to what he believed was Hamas, for use against Israeli and U.S. military personnel overseas.https://t.co/G6EaTuNOiv — Jerry Dunleavy (@JerryDunleavy) May 5, 2021

Solomon and his co-conspirator Benjamin Teeter, 22, members of a sub-group called the “Boojahideen,” held several meetings in June 2020 with “a confidential human source” and an undercover FBI agent, both of whom the defendants believed to be members of Hamas, according to DOJ. (RELATED: Who Are The Boogaloo Bois?)

The two “Boojahideens” offered help in manufacturing untraceable firearms, suppressors and fully automatic firearms to be used by Hamas to “further the goals of the Boogaloo Bois,” DOJ reported.

Solomon and Teeter handed over manufactured suppressors to the undercover agents in July 2020, and a month later, delivered a 3-D printed “auto sear” capable of converting semi-automatic weapons into fully-automatic ones. All of these devices were intended for use by the military wing of Hamas, according to DOJ.

Teeter pleaded guilty in December 2020. Both Teeter and Solomon face up to 20 years in prison, according to the document.