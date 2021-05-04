Armed Man Shot Outside CIA Headquarters After Hours-Long Standoff

Federal agents shot an armed man outside CIA headquarters in McLean, Virginia Monday.

An FBI agent shot the man after he exited his vehicle with a weapon, the bureau’s Washington Field office tweeted. The man was wounded and sent to a hospital for medical attention.

FBI is reviewing an agent-involved shooting that occurred at approx. 6 pm on Monday, May 3, 2021. An individual involved in a security incident outside Central Intelligence Agency HQ in McLean, VA, emerged from his vehicle with a weapon & was engaged by law enforcement officers. — FBI Washington Field (@FBIWFO) May 4, 2021

The subject was wounded & has been transported to a hospital for medical attention. The FBI takes all shooting incidents involving our agents or task force members seriously. — FBI Washington Field (@FBIWFO) May 4, 2021

The FBI has not released further information on the man’s condition. (RELATED: Shooter Opens Fire Near US Army Base, According To Multiple Reports)

“Our compound remains secured, and our Security Protective Officers working the incident are the only Agency personnel directly involved,” a CIA spokesman told CNN.

The suspect allegedly approached CIA gates Monday morning and claimed to have a bomb in his vehicle, a source told CNN. He was shot and transported to the hospital at 6 p.m., according to the FBI statement.

The CIA increased security at its compound following a 1993 incident in which a gunman killed two employees and injured three others. That gunman, Mir Aimal Kasi, fled to Afghanistan and Pakistan before he was captured in 1997. He was convicted in 1997 and executed in 2002.