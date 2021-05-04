Stacey Abrams’ Romance Novels To Be Reissued Next Year

Political activist and former Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams will have three romance novels republished in 2022.

Abrams’ novels were written nearly twenty years ago and will be reissued by the publisher, Berkley, The Hill reported.

“As my first novels, they remain incredibly special to me,” said Abrams. “The characters and their adventures are what I’d wished to read as a young Black woman — stories that showcase women of color as nuanced, determined, and exciting.”

“Rules of Engagement,” “The Art of Desire” and “Power of Persuasion,” are the titles of the novels being reissued next year, which are currently out of print, according to NPR. Abrams wrote the first book while she was in her final year at Yale Law School and used the pseudonym Selena Montgomery. (RELATED: Georgia Anti-Governor Stacey Abrams Plans To Write More Erotic Novels)

The romance novels are a trilogy of suspense stories that feature black lead characters working for a spy ring in the U.S. government, according to NPR.

Abrams is expected to run in the 2022 election as a candidate for the governor of Georgia, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution (AJC) reported.

After her loss to eventual Georgia gubernatorial winner Brian Kemp, Abrams’ has risen in popularity among Democrats, according to the AJC.