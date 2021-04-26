Georgia Anti-Governor Stacey Abrams Plans To Write More Erotic Novels

Former Democratic Georgia Gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams told The Wall Street Journal she will finish the third book of her romance trilogy after the May 11 release of her forthcoming novel ‘While Justice Sleeps.’

“I wrote two parts of a trilogy, and I think there’s going to be a point where my mother refuses me entry into her house if I don’t finish the third book,” Stacey Abrams said in an interview with The Wall Street Journal. “So I will likely go back and get that one done at least. But for now, I think I’m going to hang out with the thriller space and see what I do.” (RELATED: Ted Cruz Grills Stacey Abrams On Whether She Still Thinks The 2018 Georgia Election Was Stolen)

Abrams wrote eight romance novels, published between 2001 and 2009, under the pseudonym Selena Montgomery, according to The Wall Street Journal.

“I wanted a separate identity so that people didn’t think it was romance being written by Alan Greenspan, which would not be an evocative way to sell a book,” Abrams told The Wall Street Journal.

Abrams’ upcoming novel, ‘While Justice Sleeps,’ a legal thriller to be released May 11, is about a Supreme Court Justice who slips into a coma after uncovering a conspiracy theory about the president of the United States, according to The Wall Street Journal.

Abrams in 2019 was looking to make one of her romance novels, “Never Tell,” which she wrote in 2004, into a TV series.