Ted Cruz Dines With Donald Trump, Says Former President Is In ‘Great Spirits’

Republican Texas Sen. Ted Cruz dined with former President Donald Trump on Tuesday at his Mar-a-Lago club in Florida, Cruz announced Tuesday evening.

Cruz was among the first Republican senators to meet with Trump since leaving office. Trump has gone to great lengths to maintain and even strengthen his grip on the GOP now that he has lost the White House.

Had a great dinner tonight with President Trump at Mar-a-Lago. He’s in great spirits! We spent the evening talking about working together to re-take the House & Senate in 2022. ???????????????????????? pic.twitter.com/OdtUBxHGSn — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) May 5, 2021

The GOP is in the midst of a struggle over whether Trump will define the party moving into the future as he has been a vocal critic of moderate Republicans including Maine Sen. Susan Collins, Utah Sen. Mitt Romney, and Alaska Sen. Lisa Murkowski. (RELATED: Mitt Romney Receives JFK ‘Profile In Courage’ Award For Voting To Impeach Donald Trump)

Collins defended fellow Republicans who are critical of Trump on Sunday, saying she was “appalled” when Romney was booed at his state’s GOP convention on Saturday.

Some media figures have argued that the booing of Romney and the continued attacks against Republican Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney are evidence that Trump’s grip on the GOP is only growing stronger since leaving office.

Republicans in the House are also reportedly considering removing Cheney from her current position as the No. 3 leader among House Republicans. Cheney has arguably been the most vocal critic of Trump within the party since he left office.

“We need to have room for a variety of views,” Collins told CNN on Sunday. “We are not a party that is led by just one person.”

“Mitt Romney is an outstanding senator who served his state and our country well,” she added.

Trump has lashed out at Cheney and many other Republicans he views as rivals since departing from the White House, including Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell.