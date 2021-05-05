Woman Makes Two Hole-In-Ones During The Same Round, Proceeds To Spend $1,000 At The Bar

Karen Veseth recently played the greatest round of golf in her life.

According to PGA.com, Veseth was playing at the Coto de Caza Golf and Racquet Club in California when she successfully sunk two hole-in-ones only 23 minutes apart. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The odds of that happen? It’s about one in 67 million, according to the same PGA.com report.

Karen Veseth made two aces in 3 holes just 23 minutes apart. How many aces do you have in your whole life? https://t.co/7grEuUIZNn — PGA of America (@PGA) May 3, 2021

As is tradition with a hole in one, you must buy everyone in the bar a round. Well, she went above and beyond. Karen spent $1,000 buying everyone drinks and lunch to celebrate her insane accomplishment.

“I don’t really think it’s hit me how amazing it is to make two in one round. I didn’t know how rare it was until after it happened. I really couldn’t believe it after the second one went in,” Karen explained to PGA.com.

As someone who spent time on the golf team in high school (I was terrible), I can tell you firsthand how awesome this story is.

Most people never get a hole-in-one their entire golf career. It’s incredibly difficult and incredibly rare. Yet, Karen pulled it off twice in the amount of time it takes to cook a frozen pizza.

The fact she then dropped $1,000 at the bar for everyone is just the cherry on top. Truly awesome stuff from Karen.