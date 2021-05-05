US

Was The Census Skewed For Political Gain? Here’s Why This Conservative Is Concerned

E.J. Antoni speaks with the Daily Caller News Foundation

(Screenshot, Samantha Renck)

Samantha Renck Reporter
Economist E.J. Antoni spoke with the Daily Caller News Foundation’s Samantha Renck about potential problems with the 2020 census, how it negatively impacted red states, and more.

WATCH:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1OGcPXmcJ6M 

Samantha Renck