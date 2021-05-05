Was The Census Skewed For Political Gain? Here’s Why This Conservative Is Concerned

Economist E.J. Antoni spoke with the Daily Caller News Foundation’s Samantha Renck about potential problems with the 2020 census, how it negatively impacted red states, and more.

WATCH:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1OGcPXmcJ6M

