Police Break Up Chris Brown’s Massive Birthday Party, 400-500 Guests Reportedly In Attendance

The Los Angeles Police Department reportedly broke up rapper Chris Brown’s birthday party early Thursday morning, ABC7 reported.

LAPD first started getting calls from neighbors complaining about the noise around 2 a.m., the outlet reported. Police contacted someone at the residence who reportedly agreed to turn the music down, according to ABC7.

Chris Brown’s Massive 32nd Birthday Party Broken Up by LAPD https://t.co/mFko4faeGZ — TMZ (@TMZ) May 6, 2021

Police claimed there were 300 vehicles parked near Brown’s home and TMZ reported 400-500 guests were in attendance. Guests at the party cooperated as police sent everyone home, ABC 7 reported. (RELATED: Chris Brown Is Planning To Sue His Alleged Rape Victim For Defamation)

Brown allegedly shared an invitation to his birthday party on his Instagram story.

Sharing your birthday party invite on your Instagram story really is a recipe for disaster. It’s crazy this 500-person birthday party lasted until 2 a.m. I would think the neighbors would have started calling the police around 10. Especially since we’re still battling the coronavirus pandemic.

None of the reports about Brown’s birthday party even mentioned COVID-19, so I guess nobody was that concerned.

I bet it was fun though. Since the coronavirus pandemic shut down America, nobody has really partied as hard as Brown did for his 32nd birthday.