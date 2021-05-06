Rep. Mark Green Introduces Bill To Block Critical Race Theory Training In US Military Service Academies

Republican Tennessee Rep. Mark Green introduced a bill Wednesday to block Critical Race Theory (CRT) training in U.S. military service academies, according to a press release.

A graduate of the United States Military Academy at West Point, Green said, “The United States military service academies are designed to train leaders and warriors for combat—men and women of every race, creed, and religion. Critical Race Theory’s divisiveness will destroy the unit cohesion necessary to win in combat and defend this nation.”

CRT holds that America is fundamentally racist, yet it teaches cadets to view every social interaction and person in terms of race. Its adherents pursue “antiracism” through the end of merit, objective truth and the adoption of race-based policies.

A curriculum based on Critical Race Theory seeks to divide Americans instead of unite them. That’s why I’m introducing a bill to fight back against CRT training in military service academies: https://t.co/yMgpm8Qvfy — Rep. Mark Green (@RepMarkGreen) May 5, 2021

“This is a Marxist ideology created to tear American institutions down. It teaches Americans and members of the Armed Services to judge one another by the color of their skin instead of by the “content of their character.” America should never go back to this kind of thinking. A curriculum based on Critical Race Theory seeks to divide Americans instead of unite them,” Green concluded.

The press release stated that “under pressure from the Pentagon,” service academies have implemented CRT initiatives ranging from “mandatory diversity training to reading lists that include Ibram X. Kendi’s How to be an Antiracist. Some Service Academies have even gone as far as to add a Diversity and Inclusion minor.” (RELATED: Arkansas Governor Approves Ending Critical Race Theory Education For State Agencies)

Republican Florida Rep. Mike Waltz sent a letter to West Point leaders in April requesting copies of teaching materials provided at West Point, after receiving complaints from families and cadets about elements of CRT in its training curriculum.