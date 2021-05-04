Arkansas Governor Approves Ending Critical Race Theory Education For State Agencies

Republican Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson allowed legislation to become law without his signature Monday that ends the use of Critical Race Theory education for state agencies.

Hutchinson effectively approved SB 627 Monday, “an act to prohibit the propagation of divisive concepts” and “to review state entity training materials.” The legislation bans state agencies from teaching “divisive concepts” including anything saying that the U.S. is fundamentally sexist or racist.

“The bill does not address any problem that exists, and the paperwork and manpower requirements are unnecessary,” Hutchinson said in a statement, the publication reported. (RELATED: Gov. DeSantis: ‘There Is No Room In Our Classrooms For Things Like Critical Race Theory’)

Hutchinson previously drew fire for vetoing a ban on transgender surgeries for minors. The state legislature voted to override Hutchinson’s veto, making Arkansas the first state to ban transgender surgeries and procedures for minors.

BREAKING: Arkansas passes legislation banning critical race theory indoctrination in public agencies. The bill will prohibit the state government from promoting race essentialism, collective guilt, and neo-segregation. We are fearless; we are relentless; we are inevitable. pic.twitter.com/pj6Bu1Rvx7 — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) May 4, 2021

Critical Race Theory (CRT) holds that America is fundamentally racist, yet it teaches people to view every social interaction and person in terms of race. Its adherents pursue “antiracism” through the end of merit, objective truth and the adoption of race-based policies.

Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis recently called CRT “a bunch of horse manure” during a late April interview on Fox News.

“Here’s the problems with the Critical Race Theory that they’re peddling. They’re saying all of our institutions are bankrupt and illegitimate. Okay, so how do you have a society if everything in your society is illegitimate?” DeSantis asked. “It’s a harmful ideology. I’d say a race-based version of a Marxist-type ideology.” “We won’t put any taxpayer dollars to Critical Race Theory and we want to treat people as individuals, not as members of groups,” he said. (RELATED: The New Left’s Institutionalized Racialism Is ‘Everywhere.’ In Medicine, Education, Even In Government Labs. Here’s How It Happened)