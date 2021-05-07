Fox News’ Kristin Fisher Departs For CNN

Fox News White House Correspondent Kristin Fisher will join CNN as a “space correspondent,” a source familiar with the matter told the Daily Caller.

Fisher announced on Friday’s episode of Special Report with Bret Baier that it would be her last day at Fox News.

“I have had an incredible run. I started out six years ago on the early morning weekend shift. I made it all the way to the White House, which is something that has been at the very top of my career bucket list ever since I was a very little girl,” she said.

“There are a few other things on that list that I would like to try to tick off. So, before I go, I just want to thank Fox for trusting me with this seat and for giving me so many opportunities and, Bret, it has been an absolute pleasure to work with you, the entire White House team, and everybody on the “Special Report” team as well,” she signed off.

Fisher’s official position at CNN will be as a space correspondent, the source told the Daily Caller. She is the daughter of two former astronauts, including Anna Fisher, who is known as the first mom to go into space.

CNN has been openly hostile to Fox, with CNN president Jeff Zucker accusing Fox of being “akin to state-run TV” in 2019. Nevertheless, CNN has hired multiple former Fox employees over the years, including CNN Newsroom host Alisyn Camerota. (RELATED: ‘It’s Called Balance. You Should Try It’: Bret Baier Responds After CNN’s Darcy Makes ‘Dereliction Of Duty’ Accusation)

CNN did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller’s request for comment.