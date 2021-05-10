Easily Boost Your Home Network With This Router On Sale

Unless there’s an issue, most people never consider their home network’s router. Your devices aren’t brand new, so you might think it doesn’t matter if your router is old. This can lead to situations that make users wonder why movies aren’t streaming well or how the quality of an internet connection is diminished.

Perhaps your router was free, supplied by your internet service provider? Do websites ever take time to load? Do you have a Wi-Fi signal in every area around your house? Does the video stream a bit choppy? These aren’t necessarily symptoms of slow connections. Upgrading a dated router can provide many benefits, even if you’re running yesterday’s wireless tech gear.

The Xiaomi 4-Antenna WiFi Router provides one of the most effective and inexpensive ways to boost your home’s network. This high-speed router features four omnidirectional antennas that allow signals to travel better through walls, delivering fast, reliable Wi-Fi to every corner of your home. Enjoy larger Wi-Fi coverage ranges and stronger signals to handle the demands of everyone in your household.

Add stability to your device connections and data transmissions with 64MB of memory and an intelligent error correction algorithm to improve weak signals. Benefit from up to 1167 Mbps wireless speed for such demanding activities as high-definition video streaming and online gaming. The unit intelligently selects between dual bands to minimize interference and maximize speed for all your devices. Get better performance through walls with 2.4GHz, and higher speeds with 5GHz. With a dual cooling fin, heat sinks with natural dissipation to lower the chip temperature for improved stability. The simple design will seamlessly blend in with your home. For your network, it will be like replacing your bicycle with a new sports car.

The router’s Parental Control feature allows moms, dads, and babysitters the ability to manage the time children spend online and the content they’re able to access. For added security, the accompanying app will send an alert to your phone when unauthorized users access your Wi-Fi, and block them instantly.

With this router, the cost of upgrading will be the last thing on your mind. For a limited time, you can easily improve your Wi-Fi experience with a Xiaomi 4-Antenna WiFi Router for only $54.95.

Prices subject to change.

The Daily Caller is devoted to showing you things that you’ll like or find interesting. We do have partnerships with affiliates, so The Daily Caller may get a small share of the revenue from any purchase.