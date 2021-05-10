Gigantic Frog Found In The Solomon Islands

A gigantic frog was found in the Solomon Islands, and it’s unlike anything you’ve seen before.

According to BroBible, the beast of a frog was found in the chain of islands back in April, and the frog is an absolute beast.

You can see a video of the frog in the post below.

That thing is the definition of a beast. Imagine walking around and seeing a frog that size. The thing looks like it's jacked up on steroids.

That thing looks ready to fight. There's an even crazier angle of it here that you can see from Jimmy Hugo at the link here.

While it's not nearly as terrifying as a gigantic shark or bear mauling someone, I'm still not sure I want to miss with a frog that looks like it hits the bench press daily.

I’ll continue to stay away from wildlife unless I’m armed. That strategy has worked out well for me in the past, and I see no reason to change it now.

Let us know in the comments what you think about this absurd frog. I think most of you are going to agree with me that it’s nuts.