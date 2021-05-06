Terrifying Viral Video Shows A Bunch Of Sharks Right Beneath Surfers

A terrifying video shows just how close surfers get to sharks without ever realizing it.

In a YouTube video posted by TheMalibuArtist, surfers in southern California are super close to great white sharks without ever noticing.

Just how close are we talking? Well, one surfer damn near slapped a shark while paddling and he had no idea how close he'd come to the beast.

Watch the terrifying video below.

As I've said many times, it's videos like this one that keep me out of the water. It's videos like this one that make me have zero interest in ever getting in the water.

These surfers are probably all great swimmers and they're probably all very aware of what's going on in the water compared to the average person.

Yet, they were ready to be a nice snack or a scene in the next “Jaws” movie. Yeah, that’s going to be a hard pass from me.

I know someone who swam incredibly close to a shark while in the ocean. They tell the story as if it’s funny.

I don’t find anything funny about it. In fact, if I had my way, we’d mine the waters as if the sharks were enemy ships.

We just can’t take any chances. We have to bring the fight to them.

Let us know in the comments if you plan on going in the ocean ever again after seeing this video.