15-Year-Old Girl Pleads Guilty To Murder In Horrific Uber Eats Carjacking

A 15-year-old girl pleaded guilty to murder Tuesday for the March 23 attack of an Uber Eats driver in Washington D.C., according to Fox News.

The 15 year-old who killed Uber Eats driver Mohammad Anwar has pled guilty to felony murder. Because of her age, she will be remanded to juvenile detention and will be released when she turns 18. — John Roberts (@johnrobertsFox) May 11, 2021

The 15-year-old and her accomplice, 13, have been charged with murder and armed carjacking after attacking 66-year-old Mohammad Anwar with a Taser near the Navy Yard station, the outlet reported. Anwar’s car reportedly veered into the street, crashing and rolling over, before he was ejected from his vehicle. (RELATED: Bodycam Shows Daunte Wright Fleeing Arrest, Officer Shouting ‘Taser! Taser! Taser!’ Before Shooting Him With Service Pistol)

The 15-year-old girl will be remanded to the Department of Rehabilitation Services until she is 18, Fox News reported.

The wife of Anwar’s nephew created a GoFundMe page on March 24 that has raised more than $1 million.

“Mohammad Anwar was a hard-working Pakistani immigrant who came to the United States to create a better life for him and his family,” the description stated. “He was simply at work yesterday evening, providing for his family, when his life was tragically taken in an appalling act of violence.”

“Anwar was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, uncle, and friend who always provided a smile when you needed one. He leaves behind a family, near and far, who cherish, love, and miss him dearly.”