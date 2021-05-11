Republican Governor Asa Hutchinson Says Trump Is ‘Dividing’ The GOP

Republican Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson said Tuesday on CNN that former president Donald Trump is dividing the Republican party.

“Whenever we do not have the president in power from our party, you have divided leadership, you have many different voices,” Hutchinson said. “And former president Trump is dividing our party.” (RELATED: Arkansas Gov. Faces Criticism For Vetoing Bill Banning Trans Surgeries For Minors)

JUST NOW: “Former President Trump is dividing our party. So it’s important that we not unite with somebody who is dividing our party. “ –GOP AR Gov @AsaHutchinson on @NewDay “Going down & seeing Trump, to me, causes more division than anything else.”pic.twitter.com/6md2L7a1o9 — John Berman (@JohnBerman) May 11, 2021



Hutchinson stressed the importance of talking about various ideas and differences with the Biden administration without following Trump.

“And so it’s important that we not unite with someone who’s dividing our party,” he continued. “Let’s talk about those ideas, let’s talk about the future, let’s talk about the differences with the Biden administration.”

The governor also said that Republican Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney, who has faced backlash from Republicans over voting to impeach Trump after the Capitol riot, should not be ousted from the party. He claimed that Trump “causes more division than anything else” within the party.

“And that’s what builds our party, that’s what brings people together. And that has to be our focus,” Hutchinson added. “And so, I don’t believe Liz Cheney should be ousted for a vote of conscience. I believe we need to concentrate on more things that bring us together than to separate us and going down and seeing former president Trump, to me, causes more division than anything else.”