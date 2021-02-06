Liz Cheney Censured By Wyoming GOP For Trump Impeachment Vote

Republican Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney was formally censured Saturday by the Wyoming Republican Party for her vote to impeach former President Donald Trump.

The state party also called for Cheney to immediately resign and said it intends to withhold all funding from her future electoral efforts in Wyoming, according to CNN. The party also reportedly called for Cheney to refund donations made to her 2020 campaign by the Wyoming GOP and its county-level parties. (RELATED: Here Are The 11 Republicans Who Voted To Strip Marjorie Taylor Greene Of Her Committee Assignments)

NEW: The Wyoming State GOP Party voted MOMENTS AGO to formally censure Liz Cheney for her vote to impeach Trump in the latest example of state Republican parties punishing lawmakers who have gone against supporting the former president. (with @aaronpellish & @SuzanneMalveaux) — Daniella Diaz (@DaniellaMicaela) February 6, 2021

Cheney was one of only 10 Republicans in the House who voted to impeach Trump last month, and she defended her decision in a statement following the censure.

“My vote to impeach was compelled by the oath I swore to the Constitution. Wyoming citizens know that this oath does not bend or yield to politics or partisanship,” the congresswoman said.

Rep. Liz Cheney statement on Wyoming GOP censure: “My vote to impeach was compelled by the oath I swore to the Constitution. Wyoming citizens know that this oath does not bend or yield to politics or partisanship.” Full Cheney statement ???????? pic.twitter.com/KJPivfY2Zd — Ana Cabrera (@AnaCabrera) February 6, 2021

House Republicans previously held a vote to remove Cheney from her leadership position, but Cheney survived by a comfortable 145-61 vote. Several prominent Republicans publicly supported her against the removal effort, including Senate minority leader Mitch McConnell and South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham.

Other Republicans have also recently faced discipline from party organizations for not supporting Trump. Illinois Rep. Adam Kinzinger was censured by county Republicans in his home district for his vote to impeach Trump, and South Carolina Rep. Tom Rice was censured by his state GOP for the same reason. (RELATED: Arizona Republican Party Censures Cindy McCain, Jeff Flake And Gov. Doug Ducey)

Cheney had already been censured by Wyoming’s Carbon County Republican Party several weeks before the vote by the state GOP.