‘This Is Cold Blooded Murder’: Sheriff Says 13-Year-Old Was Stabbed A ‘Horrific’ Number Of Times

The 13-year-old Florida girl who was found dead in a wooded area Sunday was the victim of a “cold-blooded murder” and “not an accident,” local authorities reportedly said.

“This is a cold-blooded murder of a 13-year-old girl who did not deserve to die,” St. Johns County Sheriff Rob Hardwick said Tuesday, according to News 4 Jax.

A medical examiner determined Tristyn Bailey died by “sharp force trauma by stabbing,” the sheriff’s office announced. (RELATED: Man Charged In 2004 Cold Case Murder Of College Student Whose Half Naked Body Was Found In Abandoned Warehouse)

“That being said, I don’t wanna mention the number of times, but it is horrific,” Hardwick continued, according to News 4 Jax. “It is horrible. And the word ‘accident’ is nowhere involved in this case.”

Bailey was found Sunday night in a wooded area in the Durbin Crossing community. Authorities charged 14-year-old Aiden Fucci with second-degree murder, Hardwick said during a Monday press conference. The sheriff’s office also said during an investigation of Fucci’s home they found “multiple items of evidentiary value.”

Bailey was reported missing around 10:00 a.m., Sunday and had last been seen around midnight on Saturday, the sheriff’s office said.

We are still looking for 13 year old Tristyn Bailey. We are asking for the community’s help, especially those with school aged children in the northwest part of our county. Any tips, please call 904-824-8304 or email crimetips@sjso.org pic.twitter.com/pHv66DbLud — SJSO (@SJSOPIO) May 9, 2021

Police launched a massive search and her body was later found around 6:00 p.m., by a citizen.

“I cannot thank this community enough,” Hardwick said Monday. “We saw moms and families out walking the woodbine in clothes like church clothes yesterday.”

Bailey and Fucci attended the same school but Hardwick would not elaborate on any other possible connections.