Marine Corps Officer Charged In Connection To Capitol Riot

Federal prosecutors announced Thursday the first active-duty service member will be charged for participating in the Jan. 6 Capitol Riot.

40-year-old Maj. Christopher Warnagiris of the Marine Corps was charged with assaulting, resisting or impeding certain officers, as well as obstruction of law enforcement during civil disorder and obstruction of justice, The Associated Press reported.

BREAKING: Active-duty Marine Major Christopher Warnagiris, based at Quantico, was arrested in Virginia for assaulting federal officers at the Capitol. pic.twitter.com/vh7TdReT4d — Ryan J. Reilly (@ryanjreilly) May 13, 2021

Warnagiris reportedly appeared in videos from the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, and could be seen fighting with a police officer, as well as helping others trying to get into the Capitol building, The Department of Justice alleged.

Prosecutors claimed in court documents that Warnagiris, dorning a dark jacket, tan gloves, and a military green backpack, pushed through the police line protecting the Capitol and inside the building.

He helped others get inside by using his body to keep the door open and pulled people inside while a Capitol Police officer attempted to shut the door, the court documents alleged.

The FBI was tipped off to Warnagiris’ alleged involvement in the Capitol Riot in March by a former coworker who recognized him in photographs of the incident, according to The Associated Press. FBI agents then visited Warnagiris’ military command and had someone he works with identify him in the photos, The Associated Press report said. (RELATED: Judge Denies Bail For Two Rioters Charged For Attacking Officer Sicknick At The Capitol Riot)

BREAKING: active duty U.S. Marine Corps officer Christopher Warnagiris, stationed at Marine Corps Base Quantico arrested for his role in #Capitol breach. Seen pushing police officer & struggling to keep Capitol door open to facilitate breach by others.https://t.co/e2BzdESNU1 pic.twitter.com/fqK7bn3zQh — John Scott-Railton (@jsrailton) May 13, 2021

According to The Associated Press, Warnagiris, a Woodbridge, Virginia, resident, has been stationed at Marine Corps Base Quantico since the summer of 2020.

After the arrest of the accused in Virginia, he appeared before a federal judge in the state who ordered him to be released.

Upon the announcement of Warnagiris’ arrest, a Marine Corps statement read “there is no place for racial hatred or extremism” in its ranks, The Washington Post reported.

“Those who can’t value the contributions of others, regardless of background, are destructive to our culture, our warfighting ability, and have no place in our ranks,” the Marine Corps added, according to the Washington Post.