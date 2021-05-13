Learn How To Turn Your Idea Into An Actual Book With This Creative Writer’s Bundle

Have you always thought you have a book in you, but you’re just not sure how to get started? Are there particular styles or genres that interest you, but you need a push to get started? Consider yourself pushed with this creative writer’s workshop bundle.

You’ll get 10 different classes and 35 hours of training to help you become the best writer you can be. And with lifetime access, you can focus on the classes that most interest you to begin with, and save the others for a later date. There are more than 300 individual lessons in total, allowing you to listen and learn at whatever pace suits you best.

The first set of classes focus on particular styles and genres. You’ll get instruction on writing a novel, a romance novel, a mystery, science fiction, and fantasy, and non-fiction writing. These classes break down the difference between a plot and a story, how to develop characters, understand the structure of a well-thought-out story, and more.

You’ll analyze what works and what doesn’t in romance novels, how to make your mystery exciting without going over the top, and how to handle space travel, magic, and other key aspects of science fiction.

All of these initial classes are taught by the experts at the Writing Academy, who have trained more than 30,000 aspiring writers. And those students have found the classes quite useful, rating them from 4.4 to 4.6 out of five stars.

The final five classes get into a variety of topics aside from genres. You’ll get lessons on how to overcome writer’s block, how to self-publish, writing for Kindle, and how to approach a how-to book

These classes are normally valued at $200 each, but for a limited time, you can get the entire writer’s workshop bundle for just $29.99, which is only $3 per class. Now that’s something to write home about.

