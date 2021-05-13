4 Men Believed To Be MS-13 Gang Members Indicted In ‘Ruthless’ Murder Of Young Mother Found Stuffed In Car Trunk

Four men were indicted Wednesday on murder and other charges after allegedly beating to death a 31-year-old New York City mother whose body was found in a car trunk, according to authorities.

Nazareth Claure was beaten to death on April 11, according to Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz. Allan Lopez, Jose Sarmiento, Anander Henriquez and Rigel Yohairo were indicted on second-degree murder and criminal possession of a weapon in the fourth degree, according to Katz.

The victim was attacked sometime between 9:00 p.m., and 11:00 p.m. with a machete and a baseball bat, authorities said. The four accused were believed to be members of MS-13 criminal gang, according to WLNY.

Lopez was reportedly Claure’s boyfriend, and Claure had an order of protection against him before she was killed, according to the New York Daily News. (RELATED: MS-13 Member Allegedly Involved In Gruesome Murder Of 15-Year-Old Extradited From El Salvador)

Woman’s romance with MS-13 member ends with body stuffed in car trunk in Queens, boyfriend and four other men in custody: police sources Nazareth Tamer-Claure, 31, had gotten an order of protection against her gang-member boyfriend, said authorities.https://t.co/GCSg9u4ifo — New York Daily News (@NYDailyNews) April 16, 2021

“This was a cruel, ruthless killing,” Katz said in a statement. “As alleged, the defendants attacked the victim and beat her to death with a machete and a bat. A young boy is now without his mother and a community is grieving. The accused are in custody and will face justice in our legal system.”

Officers from the New York Police Department (NYPD) reported witnessing four men carrying a large object and placing it in the trunk of a vehicle around 1:40 a.m. on April 14, NBC New York reported.

Officers carried out a traffic stop near the Nassau Expressway on a vehicle with Lopez, Sarmiento and Yohairo when authorities found Claure’s body stuffed in the trunk, according to Katz.

“This brutal act of violence against an innocent woman is yet another reminder of the depraved indifference to human life that continues to be the calling card of various street gangs in NY,” Special Agent in Charge Peter Fitzhugh said.

“HSI and our law enforcement partners refuse to let these mobs’ ruthlessness intimidate our communities and we remain steadfast in our mission to eliminate the threat they pose to public safety.”

Lopez, Sarmiento and Yohairo were also charged with concealing a human corpse and tampering with physical evidence while Henriquez was charged with aggravated criminal contempt. Lopez faced an additional charge of criminal possession of a controlled substance in the seventh degree.

If convicted, the men face up to life in prison.