Trump: ‘Everyone Is So Tired Of Watching Karl Rove’

Former President Donald Trump released a statement Friday, attacking former White House deputy chief of staff and Fox News contributor Karl Rove over what he claims is Rove’s lack of support of the “MAGA Movement.”

“Everyone is so tired of watching Karl Rove on Fox News. He has played the game for decades, but all he and his buddies want to do is take your money and run,” Trump said. “He’s totally ineffective and does not represent the MAGA Movement in any way, shape, or form.”

Rove and the former president have frequently clashed over their differences in style and substance, as well as their visions for the future of the GOP. (RELATED: ‘Big Problems For The Democrats’: Karl Rove Says Biden Agenda Will Motivate GOP, Independents ‘To Come Out In Opposition’)

Shortly after the 2020 presidential election, Rove penned a piece in The Wall Street Journal contradicting Trump’s claim that the election had widespread voter fraud. “To win, Mr. Trump must prove systematic fraud, with illegal votes in the tens of thousands, there is no evidence of that so far,” Rove wrote.