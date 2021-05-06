‘Big Problems For The Democrats’: Karl Rove Says Biden Agenda Will Motivate GOP, Independents ‘To Come Out In Opposition’

Former White House Deputy Chief of Staff Karl Rove said Thursday that President Joe Biden’s agenda will motivate Republican and independent voters “to come out in opposition.”

“The Biden agenda is motivating and energizing Republicans and Independents to come out in opposition without similarly enthusing Democrats to come out,” Rove said on Fox News’ “America’s Newsroom.”

Rove said in a Wall Street Journal op-ed Wednesday that Biden’s agenda was motivating the GOP “without galvanizing Democrats.” (RELATED: What’s In Biden’s $1.8 Trillion ‘American Families Plan’ And What Didn’t Make The Final Cut?)

WATCH:



Rove wrote that the results of the crowded Texas district primary race on Saturday show that Republicans are more motivated by Biden’s agenda than Democrats. The primary was to fill Republican Texas Rep. Rob Wright’s seat in the state’s sixth district that was left open after Wright’s death.

The former White House official said in the op-ed that Republicans received around 62% of eligible turnout and Democrats took approximately 37% on Saturday. Rove noted in the op-ed that 46% of eligible voters cast their ballots in last year’s Democratic primary, and 54% cast their votes in the Republican primary.

“This suggests President Biden’s administration so far has managed to unify and invigorate Republicans more than it has motivated Democrats,” Rove said in his WSJ op-ed.

The U.S. Census Bureau announced April 26 that Texas is set to get two more congressional districts, which means the state would have 38 seats and 40 electoral votes in all.

Rove called the response to Biden’s agenda “an organic reaction.”

“It’s organic, it’s happening just by people picking up the newspaper or turning on their television or going on the Internet and saying $6 trillion and all of this stuff?” Rove said.

Rove said he’d be a little concerned about this new trend “if I were in the White House” since the pattern wasn’t due to GOP messaging or intense Democrat and Republican debates.

“This is just people picking it up. And so I think it’s a harbinger of really big problems for the Democrats in 2022 in the midterm elections and could remember, five seats, if the Republicans pick up five seats in the House they take control of the House,” Rove said.

“And if Texas six is any indication, if they have their act together and have a positive and optimistic agenda and not just beating up on Biden, but also figuring out what they stand for, I think they’ve got an excellent chance to get far more than five,” Rove said.

