Pentagon Confirms Authenticity Of UFO Footage That Shows Flying Object Defying The Laws Of Physics

The Pentagon confirmed footage taken aboard the USS Omaha in 2019 is being investigated by the Unidentified Aerial Phenomenon Task Force (UAPTF) after Navy personnel recorded video of Unidentified Aerial Phenomenon (UAP) exhibiting characteristics that defy our current understanding of physics.

Pentagon spokesperson Susan Gough confirmed the authenticity of the footage to Daily Caller. She said, “I can confirm that the video was taken by Navy personnel, and that the UAPTF included it in their ongoing examinations.” (RELATED: Former DNI John Ratcliffe Says The Government Has Proof Of UFO’s Doing Things Humans Don’t Have The Tech For)

Veteran Documentary Filmmaker Jeremy Corbell released footage of what the Pentagon calls a “transmedium vehicle” entering the ocean without damage. The Pentagon uses the term “transmedium vehicle” to refer to an unidentified craft that moves through multiple mediums, such as air, water or vacuum space.

This video comes at a time where UAPs are getting more attention from the top brass at the Pentagon and in Congress. The Pentagon is expected to provide a comprehensive report to Congress on their involvement in researching and reporting UAP’s around our Armed Forces Personnel and assets. Sen. Marco Rubio has given them a June 1 deadline. (RELATED: Pentagon Confirms Video Of Spherical And Pyramid-Shaped UFOs Over US Warships)

CBS News’ 60 Minutes is expected to report on the current state of the UAP issue on Sunday, May 16. According to Air Force Veteran and UAP Researcher Jeremy McGowan, 60 Minutes passed on using this footage in their report.