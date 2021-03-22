Former DNI John Ratcliffe Says The Government Has Proof Of UFO’s Doing Things Humans Don’t Have The Tech For

Appearing on Fox News on Friday, former Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe said that forthcoming reports from the Pentagon regarding the actions of Unidentified Aerial Phenomenon (UAP) are “difficult to explain.”

Dropping the bombshell during a Fox appearance, the top intelligence official said the United States possesses “secret evidence of UFOs breaking sound barrier without a sonic boom and performing moves humans don’t have the technology for.”

Wow. Maria Bartiromo gets former DNI John Ratcliffe to talk about UFOs ahead a deadline for the government to disclose what it knows about them… “Usually we have multiple sensors that are picking up these things…there is actually quite a few more than have been made public” pic.twitter.com/qu4VlzrZw1 — Daniel Chaitin (@danielchaitin7) March 19, 2021

These crafts have been spotted not only by Air Force and Navy pilots, according to the New York Post, but Ratcliffe says they have also “been picked up by satellite imagery.”

A New York Times article published in 2017 kicked off a renewed push for disclosure of UAP sightings and information. The Times article detailed a classified program within the Pentagon that aggregates and categorizes witness testimony delivered by our service members. (RELATED: Pentagon Officially Releases US Navy Footage Of Three UFOs, Confirms Videos Are Real)

Tucked into the COVID-19 relief package signed into law by President Donald Trump on December, 27th of last year, was the inclusion of a 180-day deadline set by the Senate Intelligence Committee for the Pentagon to provide a briefing on “detailed analysis of unidentified phenomena data collected by: a. geospatial intelligence; b. signals intelligence; c. human intelligence; and d. measurement and signals intelligence,” according to The Independent. (RELATED: Baker Mayfield Says He Saw A UFO In Texas)

It is this report that Ratcliffe was alluding to during his appearance on Fox News. Ratcliffe is now one of several former Government employees who continue to hold security clearances that have now blown the whistle on UAPs.