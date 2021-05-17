Jihad Commander Killed In Israeli Airstrike On Gaza

A senior Palestinian military official was reportedly killed in an Israeli airstrike on Gaza.

Israel has claimed responsibility for an airstrike that killed Jihad commander Hassam Abu Harbeed, Reuters reported Monday. Harbeed had been “behind several anti-tank missile terror attacks against Israeli civilians,” according to a statement from the Israeli military.

A medic in Gaza also reported that three Palestinians were killed in the most recent round of Israeli airstrikes, according to Reuters. (RELATED: The Invasion That Never Came: IDF Deception Reportedly Lead To Massive Surprise Attack Against Hamas Terror Tunnels)

Gaza health officials estimate that the death toll clocks in at just over 200 people since tensions flared in the region, according to Reuters. The Hill reported that at least ten Israelis have been killed in the conflicts.

#شاهد لحظة تدمير طائرات الاحتلال لمنزل عائلة أبو شمالة في مخيم يبنا برفح جنو بقطاع غزة pic.twitter.com/ciHEY7EDqj — وكالة شهاب للأنباء (@ShehabAgency) May 16, 2021

Islamic militants fired a barrage of rockets at the Israeli city of Ashdod shortly after Harbeed’s death, Reuters reported. Israeli police said that three people have been injured.

Umm Naeem, a mother of five, told Reuters, “My children couldn’t sleep all night even after the wave of intensive bombing stopped. What is happening to us is too much, but Jerusalem deserves all the sacrifices.”

Israel has claimed responsibility for the deaths of over 130 Palestinian militants since the fighting broke out and that Harbeed had orchestrated an attack that occurred on the first day of conflict, Reuters reported.

Israel reportedly bombed nine miles of tunnels used by Hamas after combatants fired missiles from Gaza at the Israeli cities of Beersheba and Ashkelon.