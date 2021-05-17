REPORT: Macy’s Joins Target In Pulling Chrissy Teigen’s Cookware Line After She Admits To Telling Model To Kill Herself

Macy’s reportedly joined Target in pulling Chrissy Teigen’s cookware line after the model issued an apology for her past remarks towards Courtney Stodden.

Target dropped Teigen’s line Thursday, TMZ reported. Now, Macy’s seems to have followed suit, with the entire line vanishing from the website by Monday, according to a report published by Page Six. Target reportedly had ended the deal with Teigen prior to her acknowledgement of cyberbullying. Macy’s has not spoken on the matter.

Chrissy Teigan’s cookware line is dropped from retail giant Macy’s after cyberbullying claims https://t.co/CjORcKA47R — Daily Mail Online (@MailOnline) May 17, 2021

“We couldn’t find a match for your search,” the Macy’s website said when searching for the model’s Cravings line. (RELATED: ‘I’m Mortified’: Chrissy Teigen Admits To Telling Courtney Stodden To Kill Herself)

Stodden accused Teigen of sending her direct messages on social media telling her to “kill” herself and “things like, ‘I can’t wait for you to die,'” the Daily Beast reported.

is nothing compared to how I made Courtney feel. I have worked so hard to give you guys joy and be beloved and the feeling of letting you down is nearly unbearable, truly. These were not my only mistakes and surely won’t be my last as hard as I try but god I will try!! — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) May 12, 2021

“Not a lot of people are lucky enough to be held accountable for all their past bullshit in front of the entire world,” Teigen wrote on Twitter. “I’m mortified and sad at who I used to be. I was an insecure, attention seeking troll. I am ashamed and completely embarrassed at my behavior but that is nothing compared to how I made Courtney feel.”

“I have worked so hard to give you guys joy and be beloved and the feeling of letting you down is nearly unbearable, truly. These were not my only mistakes and surely won’t be my last as hard as I try but god I will try!!”

Despite Teigen’s apology, Stodden claimed that she’s never been contacted privately by Teigen.