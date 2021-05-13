‘I’m Mortified’: Chrissy Teigen Admits To Telling Courtney Stodden To Kill Herself

Chrissy Teigen said she’s “mortified” and “ashamed” as she admitted to previously telling reality star Courtney Stodden to kill herself.

"Not a lot of people are lucky enough to be held accountable for all their past bullshit in front of the entire world," the 35-year-old Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model tweeted to her millions of followers on Wednesday.

I'm mortified and sad at who I used to be," she added on social media. "I was an insecure, attention seeking troll. I am ashamed and completely embarrassed at my behavior but that…is nothing compared to how I made Courtney feel."

The comments came in response to a story about how Stodden claimed Teigen would send her direct messages telling the young model to “kill” herself and “things like, ‘I can’t wait for you to die,'” the Daily Beast Reported.

"I have worked so hard to give you guys joy and be beloved and the feeling of letting you down is nearly unbearable, truly," Chrissy added in a second post. "These were not my only mistakes and surely won't be my last as hard as I try but god I will try!!"

"I have tried to connect with Courtney privately but since I publicly fueled all this, I want to also publicly apologize," the SI Swimsuit model continued. "I'm so sorry, Courtney. I hope you can heal now knowing how deeply sorry I am. And I am so sorry I let you guys down. I will forever work on being better than I was 10 years ago, 1 year ago, 6 months ago."

