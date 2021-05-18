6-Year-Old Fatally Shot By 3-Year-Old, Police Say

A six-year-old child was fatally shot by their three-year-old sibling Monday in Alabama, according to police and local reports.

The incident happened in Shelby County, according to police. Investigators determined the three-year-old child found the firearm inside the home and accidentally shot a six-year-old around 10:00 a.m., according to police. Police said the incident unfolded at the home of a Helena police officer but that the officer wasn’t home at the time of the accident, according to WBRC 6.

“There was nothing that indicates that his duty weapon or any of his issued equipment was involved in this tragedy,” Helena Police Chief Major Clay Hammac said, according to WVTM 13. “This was a personal firearm that was left unsecured in the home.”

An accidental shooting in the Maylene area has resulted in the tragic death of a child this morning. You can view the full text of the press release on our website, Facebook page, or on the attached image. pic.twitter.com/zQO1JRTe6D — Shelby County SO (@ShelbyCountySO) May 17, 2021

“I can say with the absolute certainty that this case hurts,” Hammac reportedly continued. “It hurts the community at large. It hurts our first responders who are grieving with this family.” (RELATED: 11-Year-Old Boy Reportedly Killed In Hunting Accident)

The six-year-old child was taken to a hospital but died shortly later, according to WVTM 13.

“This was truly a tragic magic morning for Shelby County,” Shelby County Sheriff John Samaniego said in a statement. “Our agency drives with the family of this child. I would like to thank the Alabaster Fire Department, County 17 Fire and Rescue, and Southeast Shelby Rescue for their assistance.”