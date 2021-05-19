Gunfight Stemming From Domestic Dispute Leaves 2 Cops Injured, Suspect Dead

Two Illinois police officers were shot and wounded early Wednesday morning and a suspect is dead following an exchange of gunfire stemming from a domestic dispute call, according to authorities.

Champaign Police said officers responded to a domestic disturbance call around 3:24 a.m. Two responding officers arrived on scene to face “an armed individual” as “gunfire was exchanged,” a preliminary investigation found, according to police.

This morning, at approx. 3:24 a.m., CPD responded to a domestic disturbance. During the response, police encountered an armed individual and two officers were shot. Suspect deceased. More info will be provided as it becomes available. Release: https://t.co/ORMFm2UG42 — Champaign PD (@ChampaignPD) May 19, 2021

Both officers “sustained gunshot wounds in the exchange” and were taken to a local hospital. One officer is currently in critical condition while the other officer is said to be in stable condition, according to police.

The suspect was “fatally wounded and pronounced deceased on the scene.” (RELATED: Three Chicago Police Officers Shot In One Week)

Illinois State Police are leading the investigation along with the Urbana Police Department, the Champaign County Sheriff’s Office, and the University of Illinois Police Department.

No further details were released about the shooting.

Champaign Police Chief Anthony Cobb recently said he feared the rise in gun violence would lead to an officer-involved shooting, according to The News-Gazette.