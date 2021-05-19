‘I Was Not Ok’: Tim Allen Reflects On The End Of ‘Last Man Standing’

Actor Tim Allen and his co-stars reflected on the end of the FOX TV show “Last Man Standing” in an interview published Wednesday by Fox News.

Allen and Nancy Travis both revealed they struggled emotionally with the end of the nine season show.

“Our prop guy said, ‘Which of these did you want to take?’ and it was pictures of the family from the hallway that was going away,” Allen recalled to the outlet. “I walked in and looked at Nancy and [I’m] literally surprised I got through that scene.” (RELATED: Tim Allen’s ‘Last Man Standing’ Comes To An End After 9 Seasons)

“She really looked at me [and said], ‘Are you OK?’ and I was not OK.”

Allen also sang the praises of the film crew.

“I’ve done this a lot,” Allen said, referring to being a well-seasoned actor in both TV shows and films. “I’ve never been more impressed with camera, directing, crew, lighting, sound and a staff – no conflict of egos.”

“We just tried to portray a family and the nuances of a family, and the relationships within a family,” Travis added. “To be able to bring that into somebody’s living room every single week is pretty incredible.”

The end of the show was announced in October of 2019. “Last Man Standing” first premiered on ABC back in 2011. The show was on air for six seasons until it was taken off in 2017. Fox then picked up the show and premiered the seventh season in 2018.