Tim Allen’s ‘Last Man Standing’ Comes To An End After 9 Seasons

Tim Allen said that everyone has decided to end “Last Man Standing” after nine seasons on the air on two different networks.

“I’ve been one lucky dude to have been part of Last Man Standing,” the 67-year-old actor shared with Deadline magazine in a piece published Wednesday. (RELATED: Tim Allen’s ‘Last Man Standing’ Character Will Continue To Have His ‘Conservative Viewpoint,’ Fox CEO Confirms)

“I so appreciate the incredible support from our fans over this near decade of work,” he added. “As we approach the ninth season, I just admire and feel grateful for all the hard work our wonderful cast and crew have done. (RELATED: Check Out First Teaser For Tim Allen’s ‘Last Man Standing’ Season 7 [VIDEO])

Allen continued, “We had all considered to end the show after last season, but together with Fox, we decided to add a year so we could produce a full season to create the gentle and fun goodbye. I’m looking forward to a memorable and hilarious final season.”

The ninth season will kick off in January after it first debuted on ABC in 2011 and ran for six seasons until it was taken off the air in 2017. It then was picked up by Fox and the seventh season premiered in 2018 on that network.

As previously reported, “Last Man Standing” is a show about the “Home Improvement” star‘s character, a married man, who is outnumbered by his wife and three daughters and how he maintains his manliness.

“It has been an honor to be home for Tim Allen and Last Man Standing,” Michael Thorn, President, Entertainment, for Fox Entertainment shared. “Millions of families have long enjoyed the show because, perhaps, they see themselves in the Baxters.”

Filming is reportedly to get underway this week on the ninth season, per the outlet.