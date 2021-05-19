Woman Arrested For Allegedly Crashing Underage Birthday, Forcibly Raping Minor

A woman allegedly raped a 17-year-old boy in front of another child at a May 9 birthday party, authorities said.

Authorities arrested Jessica Rae Good, 43, in Port Charlotte, Florida, on May 11 after the teenage boy came forward to one of the staff at his high school and reported he had been raped. A 12-year-old girl told officials she was a foot away from Good and the teenage victim when the boy whispered to her pleading for help, according to an arrest report obtained by Port Charlotte Sun.

The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office stated Good was intoxicated at the time of the incident and made inappropriate comments to the boy.

“After returning home intoxicated, Good continued to ‘hang out’ with the juveniles while allegedly making extremely inappropriate sexual comments and providing the 17-year-old victim with alcohol,” according to a statement released by the sheriff’s office. (RELATED: Former Teacher Convicted Of Raping 14-Year-Old Student, Sending Teen Explicit Texts)

The boy told law enforcement that he was unable to escape the woman because she was too heavy, weighing 250 pounds. The 12-year-old witness told officers the boy got up from the loveseat where they had engaged in sexual activity and vomited.

The girl told officials he returned to the loveseat and continued engaging in sexual activity. Good left the home when they had finished, according to the Sheriff’s office.

Good told officials she blacked out and does not remember the events that had allegedly taken place, according to the arrest report. She is charged with two counts of child abuse and two counts of unlawful sexual activity with a minor.

Good was released from the Charlotte County Jail Monday on a $150,000 jail bond, according to Fox News.