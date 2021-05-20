Incredible Video Shows A Fan Attempting To Escape Security After Running On The Field

A Phillies fan made an incredible attempt to run to freedom after hopping on the field in a video making the rounds on Twitter.

In a video tweeted by @_rone, a man in a Bryce Harper jersey managed to get on the field and all the way back into the stands before security snatched him up. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

Yes, the guy jumped back into the seats and attempted to make a run for it before a cop grabbed him. Watch the incredible video below. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

The best part about this video is the fact that the cop is literally laughing at the situation. Why wouldn’t he be? (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

Most people get crushed soon after hopping onto the field. This dude evaded security to the point of getting back into the stands. (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)

You have to respect it. Even if you’re the cop who catches him, you still have to respect the fact he was very elusive. (SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)

Obviously, he’s not a threat to anyone. Is he an idiot? I’ll let other people debate that, but he’s clearly not a threat.

So, why not laugh?

Props to this dude for pulling off something many of us have dreamed about. Now, have fun with whatever the punishment might be.