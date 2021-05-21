32 Mexican Nationals Wearing Camouflage Captured By Border Patrol, Says Chief Agent

Border Patrol agents arrested 32 migrants wearing intense camouflage after they crossed the southern border, a U.S. official announced Thursday.

The Mounted Border Patrol unit found camo-wearing migrants near the Arizona-New Mexico state line, Fox News reported. “The Douglas Station’s #Horse Patrol Unit arrested a group of 32 migrants after illegally crossing the border,” read a tweet from interim Chief Patrol Agent for the Tucson Sector John Modlin. “The 32 Mexican Nationals utilized camouflage clothing to blend into the surrounding vegetation.”

A photo attached to the social media post showed what seems to be the point of view of a Border Patrol agent on horseback. Several other officers in the photo are surrounding the Mexican nationals dressed in camouflage, as a helicopter flies in the background. (RELATED: Local Report Alleges Migrants Are Being Secretly Flown Into Tennessee In Middle Of Night. Republican Lawmakers Want Answers)

Fox News noted that it is not the first time U.S. Border Patrol agents have apprehended migrants wearing camo to avoid detection.

In April, 178,000 migrants came into contact with Border Patrol agents — 13,000 of whom were unaccompanied minors — as the border crisis continues, Fox News reported.

Texas Border Patrol agents discovered 20 migrants in the back of a pickup truck and cargo trailer in El Paso just last week, according to Fox News. Another 23 migrants were found packed in an open-topped Panga-style vessel in the pacific ocean near San Diego.

Border Patrol officials have issued warnings that border crossings are becoming increasingly dangerous in the warm summer months. “The desert is vast and it’s treacherous, when you cross illegally you put your life in incredible peril,” Acting Deputy Chief Patrol Agent Sabri Dikman said, according to Fox News.

“I’m telling you this not only as a Border Patrol agent, but as one who spent his entire 23-year career in Arizona. I speak from experience,” Dikman added.