Felipe Vazquez Convicted On Charges Of Statutory Sexual Assault And Child Porn

ANAHEIM, CA - AUGUST 13: Felipe Vazquez #73 of the Pittsburgh Pirates reacts after the final out in a 10-7 win over the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on August 13, 2019 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by John McCoy/Getty Images)

(Photo by John McCoy/Getty Images)

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
Former Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Felipe Vazquez has been found guilty on several incredibly serious charges.

According to ESPN, Vazquez was convicted Thursday on 15 counts of statutory sexual assault, sexual abuse of children and child pornography. He was found not guilty on several counts of unlawful contact or communication with a minor. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Vazquez was accused of having sex with a 13-year-old girl when he was 26. He is also currently facing charges in Florida and Missouri, according to the same report.

According to CBS Sports, Vazquez now faces “multiple decades” behind bars.

He deserves every single year behind bars that’s coming his way when the judge finally sentences him. This is just absolutely sickening and insane on all levels.

Every person accused of a crime deserves their day in court. He’s had his day, and it’s now time for him to pay the price for his crimes.

For a guy who once had so much promise in the MLB, he’ll now possibly spend the majority of his remaining life in prison. After the charges he was convicted on, I can’t think of a better place for him.