Felipe Vazquez Convicted On Charges Of Statutory Sexual Assault And Child Porn

Former Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Felipe Vazquez has been found guilty on several incredibly serious charges.

According to ESPN, Vazquez was convicted Thursday on 15 counts of statutory sexual assault, sexual abuse of children and child pornography. He was found not guilty on several counts of unlawful contact or communication with a minor. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Vazquez is in the back of this SUV lying down. Just left to return to jail as a convicted sex offender. @WPXI pic.twitter.com/RhNrfG39SU — Amy Hudak (@amy_hudak) May 21, 2021

Vazquez was accused of having sex with a 13-year-old girl when he was 26. He is also currently facing charges in Florida and Missouri, according to the same report.

According to CBS Sports, Vazquez now faces “multiple decades” behind bars.

Felipe Vazquez guilty of 15 counts including statutory sexual assault, unlawful contact with minor, corruption of minors, and indecent assault. — Mick Stinelli (@MickStinelli) May 21, 2021

He deserves every single year behind bars that’s coming his way when the judge finally sentences him. This is just absolutely sickening and insane on all levels.

Every person accused of a crime deserves their day in court. He’s had his day, and it’s now time for him to pay the price for his crimes.

For a guy who once had so much promise in the MLB, he’ll now possibly spend the majority of his remaining life in prison. After the charges he was convicted on, I can’t think of a better place for him.