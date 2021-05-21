Black Man Beaten, Dragged By Officers Who Initially Claimed He Died After Crashing Into Tree

Newly released footage from a 2019 arrest of a Louisiana black man allegedly shows the man getting punched, dragged and hit with a stun gun by police who initially claimed the man died after crashing into a tree.

Ronald Greene, 49, told Louisiana state troopers he was “scared” as they wrangled him to the ground, The Associated Press (AP) reported after obtaining body camera footage.

Greene led police on a high-speed chase on May 10, 2019 after he didn’t pull over for a traffic stop, according to the AP. Trooper Dakota DeMoss could reportedly be heard saying “we got to do something. He’s going to kill somebody,” just before the chase ended.

Greene can be seen and heard saying “OK, OK. I’m sorry,” as DeMoss and Master Trooper Chris Hollingsworth immediately rush to Greene’s vehicle, according to video obtained by the AP.

“I’m your brother! I’m scared! I’m scared,” Greene reportedly said as a stun gun was deployed on him.

Video reportedly shows Greene in a chokehold he was wrangled to the ground. A trooper then repeatedly punched Greene in the face. Another trooper can be heard calling Greene a “stupid motherfucker,” according to the AP.

As Greene is hit again with the stun gun, he reportedly screams out “I’m sorry!” before a trooper warns “Look, you’re going to get it again if you don’t put your fucking hands behind your back!”

Greene is heard wailing and is then seen being dragged while facedown with his legs and hands cuffed, according to the video and report. As the officers sanitize their hands and faces to rid themselves of blood, Greene was reportedly left facedown for more than nine minutes moaning.

"I hope this guy ain't got fucking AIDS," one trooper said, according to the AP.

Authorities told Greene’s family he died on impact after he smashed into a tree, according to the AP. Police later said Greene died on his way to the hospital after struggling with police.

A medical report obtained by the AP showed the emergency room doctor who handled Greene upon arrival at the hospital said Greene was covered in bruises and had two stun-gun prongs in his back. The doctor reportedly wrote the troopers’ account that Greene died after hitting a tree “does not add up.”

An investigation into Greene’s death was not opened until more than a year after his passing after officials said the use of force was “awful but lawful,” according to the AP. Greene’s family filed a wrongful death suit in May of 2020, alleging Greene was “brutalized by Louisiana State Police and Union Parish Deputy Officers which caused his death,” according to CNN.

Greene’s family released graphic photos of Greene following his death.

Greene’s mother, Mona Hardin, said her son was “murdered,” according to the AP.

“It was set out, it was planned. He didn’t have a chance. Ronnie didn’t have a chance. He wasn’t going to live to tell about it.”

Hollingsworth died in September after a one-vehicle car crash after he found out he would be fired for Greene’s death, the AP reported.

DeMoss was arrested in 2020 in connection to a different police chase during which he and two other officers allegedly beat a motorist and used excessive force, according to the AP.

The Daily Caller has reached out to the Louisiana State Police but did not receive a response at the time of publication.