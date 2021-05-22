33-Year-Old Teacher’s Aide ‘Repeatedly Had Sex With Her 12-Year-Old Student

Authorities arrested a teacher’s aide in Bloomfield, Ohio, on Wednesday for having alleged sexual relations with a 12-year-old student.

33-year-old Mandy Davis allegedly had sex with a twelve-year-old who attends Teays Valley West Middle School where she worked as a teacher’s aide between April 26 and May 11. Pickaway County Sheriff Matthew Hafey said a fellow school employee reported that they noticed an “odd relationship” between Davis and the student which led to an investigation, according to the Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office’s statement.

Investigators from the sheriff’s office and the South Bloomfield Police Department obtained a warrant to search Davis’ house where they found unspecified sufficient evidence and arrested her, the statement said. Davis is charged with unlawful sexual misconduct with a minor, rape and gross sexual imposition, according to the Pickaway County Sheriff’s office.

Gross sexual imposition involves sexual contact and penetration with a minor under the age of 13, according to Criminal Defense Lawyer. (RELATED: Woman Arrested For Allegedly Crashing Underage Birthday, Forcibly Raping Minor)

Davis appeared in the Circleville Municipal Court Thursday and is expected to make her second appearance on May 27, Knewz reported. The Pickaway County Municipal Court said Davis’ bond amounts to $250,000 and if released, courts will require her to wear a GPS monitor.

Ohio state law outlaws an educator from having sex with a student regardless of the student’s age. Under Ohio’s Age of Consent Law, an adult is forbidden from having sexual contact with a person under the age of 16, according to Age of Consent.

A person convicted of Gross Sexual Imposition and sexual misconduct with a minor could face up to 1-5 years in prison, Age of Consent reported. A person convicted of rape in the state of Ohio could be sentenced to up to three years in prison, according to Criminal Defense Lawyer.

The Teays Valley Local School District immediately fired Davis amid the allegations and arrest. The district issued a statement to WBNS Channel 10 promising to ensure the safety and well-being of their students.

“We take these allegations very seriously and are committed to the safety and well-being of our students as our first priority,” the statement said.

Since the student is a minor, their identity has been withheld by authorities, according to Knewz.