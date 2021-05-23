Get The Perfect Curls With This Top-Rated Curling Rod, Now Half-Off

From your annual family backyard barbecue to your best friend’s wedding, sporting gorgeous, salon-worthy curls is a hairstyle that’s perfect for any occasion this summer. But if sitting in the salon chair multiple times a month isn’t exactly in your budget, this ceramic clipless curling iron is the answer to your hair prayers.

You’re no stranger to curling irons, but the traditional clip model often leaves you with stiff, damaged hair that ends up dating your look. But if you want effortless beach waves or full, natural-looking curls, the Sulta Bombshell Clipless Curling Rod always delivers! From its easy-to-use operation to its fast curling speeds, this hair tool is sure to change your getting-ready routine forever.

One of the best things about the Bombshell Curling Rod is the fact that it curls in a fraction of the time as other hair tools you’ve used in the past thanks to its built-in ceramic technology. The iron’s far-infrared rays actually mend and protect your hair as it curls, delivering a smooth, consistent 395°F of heat that smooth the hair’s cuticles and keeps everything sleek and shiny.

This state-of-the-art curling iron also boasts a clipless rod, ensuring your curls never wrap too tightly or get damaged by unnecessary ridging. And since the rod features a dual-heater system, your hair will always get nice, even curls without falling victim to cool spots that cause your style to appear choppy and uneven.

From its easy-to-use design to its automatic shut-off feature, women everywhere are loving the Sultra Bombshell Clipless Curling Rod. It’s no wonder the tool earned an impressive 4.1/5-star rating on Amazon, with countless reviews praising it for its gentle heating system, styling versatility, and more.

For a limited time, you can snag the Sultra Bombshell 1.5″ Clipless Curling Rod at nearly half-off, making it just $49.99 down from $99!

Prices subject to change.

The Daily Caller is devoted to showing you things that you’ll like or find interesting. We do have partnerships with affiliates, so The Daily Caller may get a small share of the revenue from any purchase.