‘Justice League’ Director Zack Snyder Wants To Make A Religious Porno

“Justice League” director Zack Snyder’s next project might not be what fans are expecting from him.

Snyder told The Telegraph he wants to combine a religious film and a pornographic film in an interview published Friday.

“That kind of appreciation of the human form is something I really warmed to,” Snyder told the outlet. (RELATED: Zack Snyder Says Batman ‘F*cks To Forget’)

“I’ve always wanted to make a religious film and a pornographic film, and I’ve never really yet had the chance to do either,” Snyder added in the interview. “Maybe if I could combine the two — or maybe ‘300’ is that film, in some sense, a little bit. Or at least a primer for what that film could be.”

Snyder also told the outlet about an idea he had for a female version of “The Wrestler.”

“It’s a kind of female version of ‘The Wrestler,’ about a midwestern housewife who happens to have a pretty good body, and starts to do some bodybuilding competitions, and then falls down a rabbit hole of steroids and hormones,” Snyder told The Telegraph, according to Indie Wire. “It becomes a contest between fitness and family, and she loses her family because she’s spending all her money on diet supplements and drugs and trainers, and all of that stuff.”