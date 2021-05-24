Kevin Spacey Is Going To Appear In A Movie Again Following Sexual Assault Allegations

Actor Kevin Spacey signed on to his first movie project after he was first accused of sexual assault roughly four years ago, according to ABC News.

The film, “L’uomo Che Disegno Dio,” will be directed by Franco Nero, the outlet reported Saturday.

Kevin Spacey to Appear in Franco Nero’s Italian Film (Reports) https://t.co/9dJmMZnhaP — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) May 23, 2021

“I’m very happy Kevin agreed to participate in my film,” Nero told ABC News. “I consider him a great actor and I can’t wait to start the movie.”

Spacey did not comment on the upcoming movie role.

The movie will be filmed in Italy, sources told ABC News, and will co-star Nero’s wife Vanessa Redgrave.

Spacey was removed from the Netflix series “House Of Cards” back in 2017 after he was accused by 20 men of sexual assault or abuse. The alleged attacks reportedly occurred between 1996 and 2013, The Associated Press reported. It is not clear if investigators will charge Spacey for the alleged assaults, according to the outlet.

Most recently, a judge ordered that an unidentified accuser must reveal his identity or the lawsuit against the actor would have to be dismissed, Deadline reported.

The anonymous person has accused Spacey of allegedly sexually abusing him in the 1980s when the man was 14. He filed a lawsuit against the actor in September.