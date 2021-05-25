‘We Should Check Our Strategy’: Sean Lennon Says Political Correctness Is Not Working

John Lennon’s son Sean Lennon criticized “political correctness” and claimed it could be making society worse on his social media Sunday.

“…I want to say that I grew up in a time when there was zero political correctness,” Sean wrote. I literally saw political correctness being invented right in front of me (at certain schools) and then distributed and eventually enforced as a mindset and ideology.”

…that one might have imagined at the time that the politically correct mindset and resulting implementation and enforcement would lead to a better society in which cultures and peoples were more integrated and more mutually understanding. — Sean Ono Lennon (@seanonolennon) May 23, 2021

"I want to say that one might have imagined at the time that the politically correct mindset and resulting implementation and enforcement would lead to a better society in which cultures and peoples were more integrated and more mutually understanding," he added.

Sean went on to say he believes the “morality policing” is making things worse and that “race relations are experiencing a “‘two steps back’ moment.” He also pointed out that we should “check our strategy” if the results are not the ones originally “intended.”

“I am very sad that I feel like I have to say the following but here goes: Asians are not the problem,” Sean said. “Blacks are not the problem. Jews are not the problem. And yes, Whites are not the problem either. No race or culture is ‘the problem.'”

I have lived in many cities and countries and I can say from experience that there is an EQUAL distribution of shitty ppl and good ppl in EVERY human population. Most are good, some aren’t great, and a very small number are clinical sociopaths you absolutely need to avoid. — Sean Ono Lennon (@seanonolennon) May 23, 2021

“I have lived in many cities and countries and I can say from experience that there is an EQUAL distribution of sh*tty ppl and good ppl in EVERY human population,” he continued. “Most are good, some aren’t great, and a very small number are clinical sociopaths you absolutely need to avoid.”